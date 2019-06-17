IndiGo places $20-bn order for LEAP 1-A engines with US-based CFM International

Budget carrier IndiGo June 13 announced that it has placed a $20 billion order for LEAP-1A engines with US-based CFM International to power its future fleet of 280 narrow body aircraft.

Calling it the "largest ever single engine order in history", the airline said that "delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020."

IndiGo has been a CFM customer since 2016 and currently operates a fleet of 17 A320ceo aircraft powered by CFM56-5B engines.

"We are pleased to partner with CFM for our next batch of Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft," said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo.