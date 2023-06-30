IndiGo launches Mumbai-Jakarta direct flight services from August 7

Indigo_plane_

IndiGo, owned by InterGloble Aviation, announced on June 30 a new flight connecting Mumbai and Jakarta, effective from August 7.

The no-frills carrier will be the first airline to directly connect Mumbai with Jakarta and has opened booking for exclusive daily flights between the two destinations.

Direct flights have been introduced on the route keeping in mind the rising demand for travel to Indonesia, the airline said.

"We are excited to unveil Jakarta among the newest destinations within our expanding international network. As India and Indonesia look at strengthening bilateral ties and increasing direct connectivity, the opening of this new route will enable easy access and promotion of trade and tourism across the two nations," Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, as the 27th international and 105th overall destination in the 6E network.

The airline opened bookings for daily non-stop flights between Mumbai, and Nairobi, Kenya's largest city starting August 5, 2023.

IndiGo now operates 155 domestic flights and 21 international flights to and from Mumbai.