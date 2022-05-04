English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    IndiGo launches exclusive fare category for special services like extra baggage, meals

    "The new Super 6E fare will include an extra 10kg baggage allowance, free seat selection including XL seat, meal / snack combo, check-in first and get your bags before anyone else, anytime boarding, delayed and lost baggage protection service, no change fee and reduced cancellation fee, as well as no convenience fee," it said.

    PTI
    May 04, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
    Incredible as it may sound, IndiGo, with half the market operates to almost three-fourths of the airports across the country (Representative Image)

    Incredible as it may sound, IndiGo, with half the market operates to almost three-fourths of the airports across the country (Representative Image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IndiGo on Wednesday launched an exclusive fare category called "Super 6E" that will provide special services like extra 10 kg baggage, free seat selection, reduced cancellation fee as well as in-flight meal. Passengers will be able to opt for 'Super 6E' fare only at the time of booking, it said.

    "The new Super 6E fare will include an extra 10kg baggage allowance, free seat selection including XL seat, meal / snack combo, check-in first and get your bags before anyone else, anytime boarding, delayed and lost baggage protection service, no change fee and reduced cancellation fee, as well as no convenience fee," it said.

    The 'Super 6E' fare has been designed to provide the most sought-after services under a single fare for passengers who want to have all services bundled in single fare, the airline's statement said.

    The 'Super 6E' fare went live from Wednesday, it added. 'Super 6E' fares are different for different flights. For example, IndiGo's Delhi-Mumbai flight of May 7 has 'Super 6E' fare of Rs 11,519 on the airline's website.

    In comparison, the normal fare on this flight is Rs 7,319. 'Super 6E' fares are different for different flights.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #IndiGo
    first published: May 4, 2022 02:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.