you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo denies reports of EOI in Virgin Australia, says it does not ‘have any interest’

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Australia is Australia's second largest airline, after flag carrier Qantas.

IndiGo, while denying media reports of its expression of interest (EOI) in Virgin Australia, has said that it does not “have any interest in this matter”. The Australian airline recently entered bankruptcy administration.

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, released a statement to stock exchanges on May 11.

"We deny the contents of these reports and would like to clarify that the Company has not formulated any indicative proposal, nor does it have any interest in this matter," InterGlobe Aviation said.

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Australia is Australia's largest airline after flag carrier Qantas.

The deadline to submit non-binding indicative offers for Virgin Australia is May 15.

A Reuters report on May 12 said 19 entities had expressed interest in buying the airline, but did not mention IndiGo.

The airline entered voluntary administration last month, owing creditors nearly A$7 billion ($4.53 billion), and the administrators at Deloitte intend to close a deal with a buyer by the end of June, the report said.

Airlines across the globe have been struggling since the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns have impacted air travel demand.

First Published on May 12, 2020 08:42 am

tags #India #IndiGo #Virgin Australia

