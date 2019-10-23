App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India’s GDP will inch up to around 7% in FY21: Bibek Debroy

India needs to focus on decentralization not only from Union government to state government but within states

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Image: Pixabay
Image: Pixabay

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which is hovering around 5 percent is expected to inch up to 7 percent in the next financial year, according to the Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Bibek Debroy.


“I see India breaking out of 6 percent GDP and inching upwards gradually, but not overnight, to 7 percent or thereabouts,” Debroy said.


He was addressing the Cafemutual Confluence 2019. Debroy was speaking on the topic ‘Modi 2.0 Economic priorities and Challenges.’


Debroy expects GDP numbers at the end of the current fiscal year (FY20) to be around 6 percent.


He also said one should not get swayed by the quarter-on-quarter GDP numbers and dismissed the clamour around 5 percent growth registered in the first quarter of the current financial year (FY20).


Debroy also pointed out that second-quarter growth will not be better than the first quarter.


He explained that if India has to grow at 8 percent then states will have to do much better.


“There have been states on the eastern side which are growing at about 6 percent. If these states do not ramp up their growth rates obviously India will not be able to grow,” Debroy said.


He also said that India needs to focus on decentralization not only from the Union government to state government but within states.


He feels decentralization will drive growth at the level of the districts adding growth upwards to the states.


Concluding his speech, Debroy hinted that in the next budget there could be a cut in personal taxes



The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 05:39 pm

tags #Bibek Debroy #Business #Economy #GDP

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.