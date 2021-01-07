India's GDP to contract by 7.7% in 2020-21, says government

The central government projects the country's economy to contract by 7.7 percent in the current fiscal year 2020-21, as per the first advance estimates of gross domestic product released by the National Statistical Office on January 7, reported CNBC-TV-18.

The agriculture sector estimate for FY 2021 stood at 3.4 percent against CNBC-TV18 Poll Of 3.4 percent. Also, mining estimate stood at -12.4 percent for FY21 Vs 3.1 percent (YoY), and nominal GDP estimate stood at -4.2 percent against CNBC-TV18 Poll of -4.4 percent.

Among other details, the gross value added (GVA) estimate stood at -7.2 percent for FY21 vs 3.9 percent in FY20. For the manufacturing sector, the estimate for FY21 stood at -9.4 percent Vs 0 percent (YoY). Meanwhile, the construction sector estimate for FY21 stood at -12.6 percent Vs 1.3 percent (YoY).

The first advance estimates for a financial year is usually released before the Union Budget for the next year. This data, as well as projections for the coming year, are shared by NSO with the Finance Ministry and other departments, to aid in the budget making process.

The projections for 2021-22 will be released along with the budget on February 1, while the second advance estimates for 2020-21 will be released on February 26, along with the October-December quarter GDP data.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India's GDP contracted by a record 23.9 percent in the lockdown-hit April-June quarter, while the July-September quarter saw a contraction of 7.5 percent.

After the second-quarter results, a number of agencies and organisations lowered their contraction forecast for India in 2020-21. The Reserve Bank of India had also upgraded its GDP forecast to a contraction of 7.5 percent from 9.5 percent seen earlier.