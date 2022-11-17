English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now : Day 3 - ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL Virtual Conference 18th Edition
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Indians no longer required to submit police clearance certificate for Saudi visa

    According to a statement issued by the Saudi Embassy, the decision has been taken as part of efforts of the two countries to further strengthen relations.

    PTI
    November 17, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Indian nationals will no longer be required to submit a police clearance certificate for obtaining a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, the embassy of that country announced on Thursday.

    According to a statement issued by the Saudi Embassy, the decision has been taken as part of efforts of the two countries to further strengthen relations.

    "In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)," the statement said.

    The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, it said.

    The Saudi Embassy said it appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #Police Clearance Certificate #Saudi #Visa
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:18 pm