    Indian Oil to sign MOU with LanzaJet for sustainable aviation fuel

    The company has a tie up with LanzaTech for converting waste gas to ethanol, and U.S.-based LanzaJet will be helping in upgrading ethanol to jet fuel.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Indian Oil Corp will sign a memorandum of understanding with sustainable fuel tech provider LanzaJet to produce sustainable aviation fuel at its Panipat refinery in northern India, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

    By 2030, 2% of aviation fuel will be sustainable aviation fuel, Chairman S. M. Vaidya told Reuters on the sidelines of India Energy Week in Bengaluru.