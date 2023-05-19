English
    Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals: Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya

    "To attain sustainability, bio-based feedstocks such as bio-naphtha and bio-ethanol are being envisaged as the natural transition for the petrochemical industry," the company's Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference, without providing a timeline.

    Reuters
    May 19, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST
    Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals: Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya

    Indian Oil eyes processing bio-naphtha for petrochemicals: Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya

     
     
    Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, said on Friday it is looking to decarbonise its petrochemical feedstocks by introducing bio-naphtha at its crackers.

    "To attain sustainability, bio-based feedstocks such as bio-naphtha and bio-ethanol are being envisaged as the natural transition for the petrochemical industry," the company's Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference, without providing a timeline.

    Bio-naphtha is typically obtained from hydro-treatment of used vegetable and cooking oils.

    "It is under research and development at our Faridabad facility in northern India... we have kept the used cooking oil pathway open but we're trying to get it via bio-ethanol," the company's executive director of petrochemicals, A. S. Sahney, told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

    Reuters
    #Business #Companies #Indian Oil Corp #IOC #Petrochemicals #Shrikant Madhav Vaidya
    first published: May 19, 2023 02:38 pm