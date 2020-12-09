India will grow phenomenally well hereon, says Vedanta's Anil Agarwal

Vadanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

India is in a sweet spot and will grow phenomenally well hereon, said Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on December 9.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said he was optimistic on the outlook of base metals from hereon.

Vedanta's recent attempt to delist from the stock exchanges failed after weak response from minority shareholders.

"At the moment we have no plan to make any open offer, and if it's in the interest of shareholders, we will look at it," Agarwal told the news channel.

Vedanta is in exploratory talks to acquire a stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) since it is a strategic fit, he added.

Agarwal also assured that Vedanta Resources will not take any more loans from its Indian unit.

"We assure shareholders that any loan availed by Vedanta Resources will be repaid and no more loans will be taken by Vedanta Resources from Vedanta Limited," he said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)