PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India will grow phenomenally well hereon, says Vedanta's Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, at the moment, they had no plan to make any open offer

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 04:40 PM IST
Vadanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

Vadanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India is in a sweet spot and will grow phenomenally well hereon, said Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on December 9.


Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said  he was optimistic on the outlook of base metals from hereon.


Vedanta's recent attempt to delist from the stock exchanges failed after weak response from minority shareholders.


"At the moment we have no plan to make any open offer, and if it's in the interest of shareholders, we will look at it," Agarwal told the news channel.


Vedanta is in exploratory talks to acquire a stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) since it is a strategic fit, he added.


Agarwal also assured that Vedanta Resources will not take any more loans from its Indian unit.


"We assure shareholders that any loan availed by Vedanta Resources will be repaid and no more loans will be taken by Vedanta Resources from Vedanta Limited," he said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anil Agarwal #BPCL #Business #India #stocks #Vedanta
first published: Dec 9, 2020 04:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.