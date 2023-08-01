English
    India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4250/metric ton from Rs 1600/metric ton

    The windfall tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel has been left unchanged.

    Reuters
    August 01, 2023 / 12:18 AM IST
    The government has hiked windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,250 Indian rupees ($51.68) per tonne from 1,600 Indian rupees with effect from Aug. 1.

    A windfall tax on diesel has been increased to 1 rupee per litre from nil earlier, according to a government notification on July 31.

    The windfall tax on petrol and aviation turbine fuel has been left unchanged.

    India last July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

    Reuters
    Tags: #ATF #diesel #petrol #windfall tax
