India didn't seek help of any developed nation during COVID crisis: NR Narayana Murthy

The Infosys Prize, awarded by the Infosys Science Foundation, was instituted in 2009 to honor the outstanding achievements of contemporary researchers and scientists across six categories: Engineering and Computer Sciences, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. Winners of the Infosys Prize have gone to win the Nobel Prize and the Fields Medal, among other achievements. Infosys founder and Infosys Science Foundation trustee NR Narayana Murthy spoke to to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth on - the need to incentivize research and science in India - The Impact of Covid19 on businesses and their bounce-back - Why Indians succeeding abroad is great for India - The measures needed to spur Research and Development in India

