MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

In Charts | The rush of investments into Indian companies in H1 2021

In the firt half of 2021, VC and PE investments far exceeded the amount invested by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in public equities

Ritesh Presswala
August 13, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

India’s equity markets have seen a phenomenal run-up in 2021 and are trading at all-time high levels. During the first half of the year, the primary markets hogged the limelight with many companies selling shares to the public. Meanwhile, many start-ups became unicorns, those with a valuation of at least $1 billion, as venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) investments continued to pour in.

Did unlisted companies or listed firms get more investments in the first half of 2021? That’s not an easy question to answer with available data because some of the private equity investments go into listed companies and some get counted in foreign portfolio investments. Still it appears that when it comes to equity financing, private companies got a lot more money when compared to public companies.

Chart 1 shows that VC and PE investments far exceeded the amount invested by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in public equities. According to data from Grant Thornton Bharat and KPMG, VC and PE financing reached record levels in India in the first half of 2021. Note, of course, that some of these VCs and PEs are wholly local.

12082021 PE VC

Were FPIs as gung-ho about IPOs as popular sentiment would have it? It would seem so. As chart 2 shows, FPI investment in the primary market amounted to $3 billion, which is a significant portion of the $5.2 billion raised by companies through IPOs.

Close

FPI IPO 12082021

Where did the FPI money go? Chart 3, which has data from National Securities Depository Ltd has the answers. FPIs invested the most in insurance, automobiles, household & personal products, realty, and telecom services sectors – fairly traditional sectors.

FPI Sectors 12082021

The situation is different when it comes to VC/PE investments. Chart 4 shows that e-commerce, fintech and logistics sectors have remained the venture capital favourites for the investment in first half of 2021.

VC Sectors 12082021

When it comes to sourcing equity financing, private markets seem to have an edge. As this Moneycontrol Pro article noted: “India has received more foreign inflows into private equity/venture capital (including in real estate and infrastructure) than in listed public equities. While the private and alternative investing space is larger, it is beset with problems of liquidity, governance, and access. That also means that India’s public markets will see increased IPOs as PE/VCs look for exits.”

Chart 5 has the details.

VC PE exits

Thus, in the second half of the year, we are seeing many unicorns such as Paytm and Policybazaar filing for initial public offers.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Aug 13, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.