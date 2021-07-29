Do Indian markets have enough capacity to absorb the spate of initial public offers?

India’s capital markets have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the economic reforms of 1991. They have developed well over the past three decades thanks to continued reform and prudent regulation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). In May this year, the total market capitalisation of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) crossed $3 trillion for the first time. Despite the absolute size and scale of the public equity markets, certain aspects of Indian markets remain shallow....