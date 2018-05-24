IKEA collaborates with UrbanClap to be furniture assembly partner

Swedish home furnishing retailer Ikea has engaged Bangalore-based UrbanClap as a furniture assembling partner for its first 4,00,000 sq. ft. store in Hyderabad to be launched soon.

“As we get closer to the first IKEA India store opening, we are working to create a convenient and affordable service offer for Indian customers. DIY or Do-It-Yourself is still a new concept in India and we will invest heavily to provide affordable and quality services,” Patrik Antoni, Deputy Country Manager, IKEA India said.

IKEA operates on a do-it-yourself model, where users assemble their own furniture. In India, however, IKEA is customising for the market and is building assistance for furniture assembly. As part of this collaboration, consumers purchasing a select range of IKEA furniture from the store will be able to book furniture assembly services via the UrbanClap app or website.

“IKEA is an extremely prominent global brand, and has been the world’s largest furniture retailer since 75 years! The company’s belief in UrbanClap as a partner is a source of pride for us, and a boost to India’s entire startup ecosystem. We look forward to enabling customers to enjoy the long-awaited entry of IKEA into India, and are pleased to have a vital role in IKEA’s plan to provide Indians with the best furniture in the world,” Varun Khaitan, co-founder of UrbanClap said.

IKEA will also contribute in training the carpenters on UrbanClap’s platform, thereby upskilling them to become professional IKEA assemblers. The companies claim that the assembling service will reach the required location in around 90 minutes.

The IKEA trained carpenters will be listed on the UrbanClap platform and customers will be able to order their services. The company has also put together an in-house team of 150 assemblers, out of which 75 are women, in line with its commitment to have 50% women co-workers at all levels.

“This is a win-win situation both in terms of strengthening our business offering as well as engaging local community to be part of the IKEA business To further strengthen our services offer,” Antoni said.