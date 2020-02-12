Factory output contracts 0.3% in December 2019

India's industrial output contracted 0.3 percent in December, against a growth of 1.8 percent in November, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on February 12.

Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring the economic activity of the country's business landscape.

Manufacturing output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, fell 1.2 percent against a growth of 2.7 percent in November.

Mining production grew 5.4 percent against a growth of 1.7 percent a month ago.

The growth of primary products grew 2.2 percent against a fall of 0.3 percent last month. Production of capital goods in December saw a contraction of 18.2 in December against a contraction of 8.6 percent a month ago.

Consumer durables fell 6.7 percent in December against a fall of 1.5 percent in November. Electricity production fell 0.1 percent against a fall of 5 percent a month ago.