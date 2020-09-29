IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Which zodiac sign had a good year in terms of wealth?

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), topped the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 for the ninth consecutive year, with a total wealth of Rs 658,400 crore.

His wealth surged by 73 percent in the past year, making him the richest individual in Asia and fourth richest person in the world.

Among the zodiac signs, Aries had a good year in terms of wealth – Mukesh Ambani also being one, registering a 55 percent increase in cumulative wealth.

It was followed by Scorpio who added 52 percent in cumulative wealth; Pisces (35 percent), Capricorn (33 percent), and Cancer (30 percent). The worst performer was Gemini, who shed a cumulative 3 percent in wealth.

No. Zodiac sign Total contribution to the list Cumulative wealth increased Richest Individual 1 Aries 9.3% 55% Mukesh Ambani 2 Scorpio 8.4% 52% Ashwin Dani 3 Pisces 7.6% 35% Radhakishan Damani 4 Capricorn 9.2% 33% Karsanbhai Patel 5 Cancer 10% 30% Shiv Nadar 6 Aquarius 6.9% 20% Nusli Wadia 7 Taurus 7.1% 15% Cyrus S Poonawalla 8 Leo 8.5% 14% Azim Premji 9 Virgo 9.6% 3% Shapoor Pallonji Mistry 10 Libra 7.3% 3% Dilip Shanghvi 11 Sagittarius 6.6% 1% SP Hinduja (Hinduja brothers) 12 Gemini 9.5% -3% LN Mittal

Source: Hurun Research Institute; IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020

The cut-off for the top 10 billionaires rose by 6 percent to Rs 76,000 crore this year, a 10-year increase in wealth compared to the previous year. The cumulative wealth of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich Listers has increased by 20 percent compared to that of last year.

As many as 84 individuals have migrated from India and are NRIs. As many as 19 saw their wealth double year-on-year. With 37 individuals, the US is the most preferred country by NRIs, followed by the UAE and the UK, which are home to 18 and 14 individuals, respectively.

Being home to 217 individuals that comprise 26 percent of the list, Mumbai is the residential capital of India’s wealthy, followed by New Delhi, and Bengaluru. More than half of the new additions in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 are contributed by the top three cities this year.

The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 has been researched and compiled by the Hurun Research Institute for the ninth year running, using a cut-off of August 31, 2020, when the rate of exchange to the US dollar was Rs 73.67. The list relates to Indians only, defined as born or brought up in India.

