Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020: Which zodiac sign had a good year in terms of wealth?

Among the zodiac signs, Aries, zodiac sign of Mukesh Ambani, had the best year in terms of wealth.

Moneycontrol News
Mukesh Ambani (Image: Reuters)
Mukesh Ambani (Image: Reuters)
 
 
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), topped the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 for the ninth consecutive year, with a total wealth of Rs 658,400 crore.

His wealth surged by 73 percent in the past year, making him the richest individual in Asia and fourth richest person in the world.

Among the zodiac signs, Aries had a good year in terms of wealth – Mukesh Ambani also being one, registering a 55 percent increase in cumulative wealth.

It was followed by Scorpio who added 52 percent in cumulative wealth; Pisces (35 percent), Capricorn (33 percent), and Cancer (30 percent). The worst performer was Gemini, who shed a cumulative 3 percent in wealth.

Table: Key Star Signs in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020
No.Zodiac signTotal contribution to the listCumulative wealth increasedRichest Individual
1Aries9.3%55%Mukesh Ambani
2Scorpio8.4%52%Ashwin Dani
3Pisces7.6%35%Radhakishan Damani
4Capricorn9.2%33%Karsanbhai Patel
5Cancer10%30%Shiv Nadar
6Aquarius6.9%20%Nusli Wadia
7Taurus7.1%15%Cyrus S Poonawalla
8Leo8.5%14%Azim Premji
9Virgo9.6%3%Shapoor Pallonji Mistry
10Libra7.3%3%Dilip Shanghvi
11Sagittarius6.6%1%SP Hinduja (Hinduja brothers)
12Gemini9.5%-3%LN Mittal

Source: Hurun Research Institute; IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020

The cut-off for the top 10 billionaires rose by 6 percent to Rs 76,000 crore this year, a 10-year increase in wealth compared to the previous year. The cumulative wealth of IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich Listers has increased by 20 percent compared to that of last year.

As many as 84 individuals have migrated from India and are NRIs. As many as 19 saw their wealth double year-on-year. With 37 individuals, the US is the most preferred country by NRIs, followed by the UAE and the UK, which are home to 18 and 14 individuals, respectively.

Being home to 217 individuals that comprise 26 percent of the list, Mumbai is the residential capital of India’s wealthy, followed by New Delhi, and Bengaluru. More than half of the new additions in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 are contributed by the top three cities this year.

The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 has been researched and compiled by the Hurun Research Institute for the ninth year running, using a cut-off of August 31, 2020, when the rate of exchange to the US dollar was Rs 73.67. The list relates to Indians only, defined as born or brought up in India.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 03:54 pm

