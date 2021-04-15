ICICI Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 317.6% YoY to Rs 5,100 cr: Sharekhan

icici_bank_slide_new_image_300_28520731

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs 5,100 crore up 317.6% year-on-year (up 3.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 14.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 10,205 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 19.2% Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 8,813 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

