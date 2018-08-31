IBA elects PNB's Sunil Mehta as chairman

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) has elected Punjab National Bank's managing director and chief executive, Sunil Mehta, as the new chairman for 2018-19.

The managing committee of the banking lobby has also elected Bank of India's managing director and chief executive, Dina Bandhu Mohapatra, as the deputy chairman, an official release said today.

State Bank of India's chairman, Rajnish Kumar, and Federal Bank's managing director, Shyam Srinivasan, will continue as deputy chairmen of IBA, it added.

Madhav Nair, country head and chief executive, Mashreqbank PSC, has been elected as the Honorary Secretary of the association for 2018-19, the IBA said.