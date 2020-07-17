App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

I-T Department issues refunds worth Rs 71,229 crore to 21.24 lakh taxpayers

For quick processing of tax refunds, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further asked taxpayers to provide an immediate response to emails of the department

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

More than 21 lakh taxpayers have received refunds worth Rs 71,229 crore from the Income Tax Department during April 8 to July 11, including personal income tax (PIT) refunds of Rs 24,603 crore issued to 19.79 lakh individuals and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 46,626 crore to over 1.45 lakh taxpayers during this period.

The tax department official statement said, "It is further emphasised that all the refund related cleaning up of the tax demands is being taken up on priority and is likely to be completed by August 31, 2020."

The I-T department said that the government has placed great importance on providing tax-related services to the taxpayers without any hassles and is aware that during these difficult times of COVID-19 pandemic, many of the taxpayers are anticipating to see that their tax demands and refunds reach fully as quickly as possible, the statement added.

Close

For quick processing of tax refunds, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) further asked taxpayers to provide an immediate response to emails of the department.

"A quick response from the taxpayer in this regard would facilitate the I-T Department to process their refunds expeditiously. Many taxpayers have submitted their responses electronically for rectification, appeal effects or tax credits. These are being attended to in a time-bound manner. All refunds have been issued online and directly into the bank accounts of the taxpayers," the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 06:49 pm

tags #Business #CBDT #coronavirus #Income Tax Department #India #tax refund

