HUL plans a desi breakfast menu with khichdi, upma

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is planning to launch traditional breakfast options such as khichdi and upma, The Economic Times reports.

The move is a departure from their previous strategy to introduce consumers to a global menu.

The new products will be launched under the company's ayurveda brand Ayush. The products will be made of jowar, bajra and other millets.

The products will give competition to the ready-to-cook breakfast products of MTR, Kellogg's, PepsiCo and Marico.

The brand will also provide stiff competition to Baba Ramdev's Patanjali, which plans to launch Indian breakfast products later this year, the report added. Patanjali already sells ready-to-eat oats and cornflakes.

"Lever Ayush Foods marks our entry into the health and naturals food segment. With our brand vision of traditional ingredients being made contemporary, we will be able to democratise the benefits of ayurveda-inspired recipes to the Indian consumer and do our part in making India healthy," Geetu Verma, executive director - foods at HUL, told The Economic Times.

The company will address consumers' health concerns, which stem from the use of preservatives in packaged foods, the report added.

In India, consumers have been shifting from breakfast cereals to traditional breakfast choices.

The size of the breakfast market in India is about Rs 3,000 crore, the reports said.