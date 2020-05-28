App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HUL donates 29 ventilators to government hospitals

The ventilators are being delivered to the Thane Health Department for use across several hospitals across the state

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Hindustan Unilever has donated 29 ventilators worth Rs 3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra, in consultation with the Public Health Department, the company said in a release.

The ventilators are being delivered to the Thane Health Department for use across several hospitals across the state.

While three neonatal ventilators and two AR 100C ventilators have already been delivered a few days back, a batch of five Philips ventilators has been delivered on May 27, 2020.

The remaining ventilators will be delivered over the next few days, the FMCG major said in the release.

In early May, HUL had donated 5,000 sets of PPEs, 20,000 N95 masks, 200,000 gloves, 112 pulse oximeter and 28 oxygen concentrators worth more than Rs 2 crore to the Public Health Department, Government of Maharashtra.

In addition to the above, HUL will also be donating seven high flow nasal cannula ventilators worth Rs 17 lakh to the Nair Hospital in Mumbai in the coming week.

First Published on May 28, 2020 05:16 pm

tags #Business #HUL #Ventilators

