App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 26, 2018 06:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Huawei in early 5G trials with 30 telcos; CEO rejects US security fears

The chief executive of Huawei said on Monday the pace of commercialisation for next-generation 5G wireless network is picking up pace as the Chinese telecom equipment giant has begun pre-commercial development with more than 30 network operators.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The chief executive of Huawei said on Monday the pace of commercialisation for next-generation 5G wireless network is picking up pace as the Chinese telecom equipment giant has begun pre-commercial development with more than 30 network operators.

Speaking to reporters at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, CEO Ken Hu also said he welcomed "factual debate" about any security concerns governments or network operators may have about security threats arising from its products.

Huawei is forging closer commercial ties with big telecom operators across Asia, the Americas and Europe, putting the company in prime position to lead the global race for future 5G networks, despite US allegations it poses a security threat.

The Chinese equipment maker, which derives roughly half of its revenue from its home market, is conducting pre-commercial 5G trials in many of the world's biggest cities, including Seoul, Tokyo, London, Milan and Vancouver in Canada, Hu said.

related news

Potential commercial benefits aside, these agreements indicate that many countries allied to the United States do not share Washington's security concerns.

Asked about reports that the US government has raised security concerns with the Australian government over Huawei's role in building communications in the country, Hu said the company is willing to work with authorities to ease any fears.

"We are very happy to conduct open and transparent discussion with the Australian government and telecom operators."On this issue we stay very positive and open".

A bill introduced in the US Senate this month would bar equipment from Huawei from any US government networks to prevent Chinese spying. Hu dismissed Washington's concerns that its products pose security threats as "groundless suspicions".

Huawei has signed 5G field trial agreements with 45 operators in total, the CEO said. Around 25 of those pre-commercial testing and field trial agreements have been publicly announced in recent years, according to Reuters data.

2018 will mark the first year of commercialisation for 5G, the CEO the maker of fixed line and mobile network equipment and the world's No.3 smartphone maker told reporters. "We have seen the emergence of real demand for 5G technologies," Hu said.

tags #5G networK #Business #Companies #Huawei #Telecom

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC