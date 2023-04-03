How autistic talent grows in India Inc

Globally, 25 million candidates complete SHL assessments in a year and it is estimated that 15-20 percent of the population has a neurodivergent condition.

The diversity agenda at India Inc is evolving with a series of new additions and it is not just limited to gender. There is a holistic approach to address the question of inclusion, encompassing people with disabilities (PwDs).

One such is (ASD), a neurological and developmental disorder that affects the way people interact with others. The worldwide prevalence of ASD is 0.76 percent, according to the World Health Organization, and its prevalence in India is estimated to be around 1-2 per 1,000 people, which, in absolute numbers, means that nearly 18 million people in the country may be affected by the condition.

As a recruitment solutions firm, SHL Labs is seeing an increasing demand for neurodiverse talent at the workplace as more companies recognise the benefits of a diverse and inclusive workforce and the unique talents they can bring to the table.

Globally, 25 million candidates complete SHL assessments in a year and it is estimated that 15-20 percent of the population has a neurodivergent condition. “Besides, we have neurodiverse talent as a part of our workforce, who are incredibly committed and reliable and excel in their roles,” an SHL spokesperson said.

Major companies, such as JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Tata Power, have been approaching autistic talent through a series of initiatives with a focus on making them part of their regular workforce.

JPMorgan India

American multinational financial services companies, JPMorgan Chase’s Business Resource Groups (BRG), with subscription and active memberships of more than 23,000 employees, help the firm lead, engage and support diversity in various forms.

Its ‘Autism at Work’ programme, launched in 2017, aims to create an inclusive workplace where individuals who are neurodiverse can grow and thrive in their careers. Through this global programme, JP Morgan has hired hundreds of colleagues on the autism spectrum across several countries.

“Our neurodiverse colleagues work in various roles spanning across all lines of business and corporate functions, including software engineers, data analysts, personal bankers, KYC, fraud and dispute specialists, and more,” Dinesh Chawla, MD, Sponsor for Autism at Work, JPMorgan, told Moneycontrol.

ALSO READ | Allowing married couples at work: Is it a new retention strategy?

Apart from providing accommodation and coaching support, teams that welcome a new colleague through the Autism at Work programme take sensitivity training before their new teammate joins.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo’s Neurodiversity Programme, which focuses on attracting talent from the broader spectrum of neurodiversity across autism, ADHD, bipolar disorder, dyslexia, etc., achieved a milestone in India in March 2021, with the onboarding of 14 individuals as full-time employees and the firm is launching the second cohort soon.

With the help of a community partner, a Wells Fargo India & Philippines spokesperson said the firm mapped market readiness and skills of candidates across the neurodiversity spectrum and performed an “intensive job role analysis” to identify suitable roles internally that would set up the individuals for success.

“Over the last two years, we have hired over 100 people through the targeted drives for people with disabilities in India alone, across various disabilities. This is over and above the organic hiring through the year,” the person said.

Tata Power

In alignment with Tata Power’s diversity and inclusion policy, the firm plans to bring people with autism to the mainstream and groom, mentor and hire interns and associates with neurodiversity, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, said during the launch of a workshop on neurodiversity in November last year.

He further said the company will support autistic talent in enhancing skill sets, and persona and facilitate an inclusive and accessible workplace environment.

ALSO READ | Rs 1 lakh for an MNC job: How 'helpers’ game corporates

Last year, Tata Power Community Development Trust partnered with the Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) to launch 'PAY AUTENTION’.

The phygital support network aims to empower parents, caregivers, anganwadi workers, public health workers, schoolteachers, staff of public service organisations and social workers to serve as an aware and empowered auxiliary support network for early identification and acceptance for children with autism, especially in small towns and rural India.

SAP

Germany-headquartered software firm SAP has an ‘Autism at Work’ programme that highlights the valuable skill sets people with autism can offer.

“With support from our local partners, we were able to integrate Autism at Work into the mainstream company processes and were able to achieve 90 percent retention of the employees in the programme,” said Shweta Mohanty, Head – HR, SAP Labs India.

ALSO READ | HR managers find more power in employee feedback

Not only does SAP hire, but through the autism support circle, an ecosystem of coaching, mentoring and holistic growth and inclusion of each individual is established to ensure sustained scalability, she said.