Hold TV Today Network: target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on TV Today Network

TV Today Network (TV Today) is a leading news company engaged in broadcasting operations. Part of the India Today Group, the company operates mainly in three segments—digital, television and radio broadcasting.It has maintained its leadership in the Hindi new segment across the last two decades

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating We value TV Today at Rs 330 i.e. 10x FY23E EV/EBITDA

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

