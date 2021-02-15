MARKET NEWS

Hold Indraprastha Gas: target of Rs 595: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Indraprastha Gas with a target price of Rs 595 in its research report dated February 12, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Indraprastha Gas


Indraprastha Gas (IGL) reported its Q3FY21 numbers that were above our estimates on the operating front. Volumes fell 6.5% YoY to 6.3 mmscmd (our estimate: 6.4 mmscmd). Volumes increased 13.8% QoQ as CNG and industrial PNG demand is recovering post relaxations in lockdown. Revenues fell 13.1% YoY to Rs 1446.2 crore (our estimate: Rs 1476.2 crore). Gross margins increased Rs 2.8/scm YoY owing to low gas costs. EBITDA increased 27.8% YoY to Rs 500.7 crore (our estimates: Rs 465 crore). Subsequently, PAT came in at Rs 334.9 crore, up 18% YoY (our estimate: Rs 330.1 crore) as the company reported lower other income.


Outlook


We roll over valuations to FY23E and value standalone IGL at Rs 550/share (22x FY23E EPS) and investment in Central UP Gas (CUGL) and Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL) at Rs 45/share to arrive at a target price of Rs 595 (earlier Rs 490/share).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Indraprastha Gas #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 04:17 pm

