MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Alembic Pharma: target of Rs 1055: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 1055 in its research report dated May 05, 2021.

Broker Research
May 25, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Alembic Pharma


Q4 revenues grew 6.1% YoY to Rs 1280 crore with strong growth in RoW formulations and API segment being partly offset by 17.7% YoY decline in US sales to Rs 475 crore. Domestic formulations grew 4.7% YoY to Rs 358 crore. RoW sales grew a robust 76.5% YoY to Rs 233 crore whereas API segment grew 38.1% YoY to Rs 214 crore. EBITDA margins declined 45 bps YoY to 26.7% with lower gross margins being mostly offset by lower employee cost. EBITDA grew 4.3% YoY to Rs 342 crore. Adjusted PAT grew 6.5% YoY to Rs 251 crore.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating and arrive at a target price of Rs 1055 (unchanged) based on 20x FY23E EPS of Rs 52.7.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Alembic Pharma #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 02:31 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.