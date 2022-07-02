English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hindustan Zinc mined metal production rises 14% in April-June

    The rise in mined metal production was due to higher ore production largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha and Kayad mines supported by better mill recovery.

    PTI
    July 02, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Saturday reported a 14 per cent increase in mined metal production to 2,52,000 tonnes for the first quarter of 2022-23.

    The rise in mined metal production was due to higher ore production largely at Sindesar Khurd, Rampura Agucha and Kayad mines supported by better mill recovery.

    The mined metal output was at 2,21,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

    The refined metal production in the first quarter of the current fiscal was at 260,000 tonnes, registering a rise of 10 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'22 in line with availability of mined metal and better plant availability and flat sequentially.

    The output of integrated zinc increased by 10 per cent to 2,06,000 tonnes. "Refined lead production was 54,000 tonnes for Q1 FY23, up 11 per cent as compared to Q1 FY22 and up 9 per cent sequentially on account of better plant availability and Pyro plant operation on lead-mode for part of the quarter," it said.

    Close

     

    Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.
    PTI
    Tags: #Hindustan Zinc #metal production #Mined metal production
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 10:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.