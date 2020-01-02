App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp sales down 6.41% in December

Total motorcycle sales last month stood at 4,03,625 units as against 4,17,612 units in December 2018, down 3.35 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on January 2 reported 6.41 per cent decline in total sales at 4,24,845 units in December 2019. The company had sold 4,53,985 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales last month stood at 4,03,625 units as against 4,17,612 units in December 2018, down 3.35 per cent.

Total scooter sales declined 41.66 per cent to 21,220 units as compared to 36,373 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Close

In the domestic market, sales were at 4,12,009 units last month as compared to 4,36,591 units in the same period a year ago, down 5.6 per cent.

related news

Hero MotorCorp said its exports last month were at 12,836 units as compared to 17,394 units in December 2018.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #Business #Hero Motocorp

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.