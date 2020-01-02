Hero MotoCorp sales down 6.41% in December

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on January 2 reported 6.41 per cent decline in total sales at 4,24,845 units in December 2019. The company had sold 4,53,985 units in the corresponding month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Total motorcycle sales last month stood at 4,03,625 units as against 4,17,612 units in December 2018, down 3.35 per cent.

Total scooter sales declined 41.66 per cent to 21,220 units as compared to 36,373 units in the year-ago month, it added.

In the domestic market, sales were at 4,12,009 units last month as compared to 4,36,591 units in the same period a year ago, down 5.6 per cent.