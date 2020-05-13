Hello, This is... | Coping With COVID-19: Retail blues

Were you a mall rat until COVID-19 locked you up indoors? Are you wondering what your mall visits will be like when the lockdown opens?

Will malls be able to ensure social distancing and yet hoping for pre-COVID footfalls? How is consumer behaviour expected to change in these changing times?

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls, answers these questions, while also giving Network18’s Kartik Malhotra a sneak peek into what shoppers can expect after the lockdown is lifted.