Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... | Coping With COVID-19: Retail blues

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls, shares her insight on what shoppers can expect after the lockdown is lifted

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Were you a mall rat until COVID-19 locked you up indoors? Are you wondering what your mall visits will be like when the lockdown opens?

Will malls be able to ensure social distancing and yet hoping for pre-COVID footfalls? How is consumer behaviour expected to change in these changing times?

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls, answers these questions, while also giving Network18’s Kartik Malhotra a sneak peek into what shoppers can expect after the lockdown is lifted.

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #retail sector #video

Coronavirus outbreak: PM CARES Fund trust allocates Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | 9 hospitals approved to join WHO's Solidarity Trial to find treatment for COVID-19

More than 300 lawmakers urge IMF, World Bank to cancel poor countries' debt

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

