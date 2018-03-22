HDIL's subsidiary accused of defrauding MHADA

Mumbai-based builder HDIL finds itself in a bit of a spot. Its subsidiary Guruashish Constructions has been accused of defrauding state housing body MHADA, and hundreds of people in line to own low-income houses. CNBC-TV18's Kevin Lee visited the construction site in Mumbai's suburb of Goregaon to understand what exactly happened.
