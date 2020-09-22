HDFC Bank launches FAQ on website on one-time loan restructuring scheme

After State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank too has come out with an FAQs on its website with respect to the details of one-time loan restructuring scheme launched as part of the Covid resolution framework announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The FAQs have details on eligibility to avail the scheme and the process that needs to be followed. It also tells customers the different options with respect to restructuring scheme.

Earlier, the SBI had launched an online tool to help borrowers understand the details of the Covid resolution scheme. All banks are likely to come out with similar details on their websites soon.

