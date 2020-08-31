172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|hcls-us-arm-faces-lawsuit-over-patent-infringement-5775441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL's US arm faces lawsuit over 'patent infringement'

Texas-based Coretek Licensing has filed a patent-infringement claim against HCL America with regard to its meetings platform HCL Sametime.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
HCL Technologies' US subsidiary has been accused of patent infringement by an American firm over its meetings platform HCL Sametime.

Texas-based Coretek Licensing has filed a patent-infringement claim against HCL America, The Economic Times reported, citing court documents.

Coretek Licensing, the legal arm of Coretek Services, alleged that HCL Sametime infringed on its patent. HCL's official website describes Sametime as an instant messaging and online communication platform with audio, video and data sharing.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

HCL had not responded to its queries, the newspapers said.

Coretek Licensing had filed the case in a New York court in late June, the report said. It had asked for a jury trial and a calculation of all alleged "infringed sales" and damages.

Corotek alleged that HCL Sametime infringed upon at least one or multiple of four patents held by the Texas-based company, the report added.

One such patent cited is HCL Sametime's feature that enables wireless devices to initiate network connections without using a user's home location details

The petition says three of the four patents held by Corotek relate to wireless communications and the fourth is about phone service over the internet, according to the report.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #HCL Technologies

