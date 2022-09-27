English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Is A Depreciating Currency Good For A Country? | MC Explains With Latha Venkatesh
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    HCL Technologies launches new brand identity, logo

    The new 'HCLTech' brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that enable digital transformation for enterprises at scale, according to a company statement.

    PTI
    September 27, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday unveiled its new brand identity and logo, which it said is underpinned by the distinct positioning of 'Supercharging Progress', reflecting its commitment to clients, people, and communities.

    The new 'HCLTech' brand and logo will be at the heart of its go-to-market strategy and represent its differentiated portfolio of services and products that enable digital transformation for enterprises at scale, according to a company statement.

    With the company nearing the USD 12-billion revenue mark, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCL Tech, described the announcement as an evolution for HCL Tech to embrace a distinct global brand identity, while retaining connectivity with HCL Group.

    "For HCL Tech, Supercharging Progress is about accelerating the digital transformation for our clients everyday as well as the ethos of the organisation to advance the aspirations of our people, contribute to a sustainable planet and uplift local communities across our global footprint," she said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #HCL Technologies #logo
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 01:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.