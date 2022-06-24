HCL Tech opens new global delivery centre in Vancouver

HCL Tech: HCL Tech to acquire Bengaluru-based Quest Informatics for Rs 15 cr cash. HCL Technologies (HCL), announced it will acquire Bengaluru-based Quest Informatics (Quest), an aftermarket, Industry 4.0 and IoT company, in an all-cash deal worth Rs 15 crore. The company founded in 2000, had revenue of Rs 13.6 crore for FY21. It has come down from Rs 18.6 crore reported in FY20. HCL Technologies also adopts Intelligent Data Migration Platform from Syniti. Pact to provide customers with improved data management strategy and higher quality data.

Indian IT services company HCL Technologies on Friday announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Vancouver, Canada. The centre will "significantly" expand the company's presence in the country to serve clients primarily in the hi-tech industry, HCL Tech said in a statement.

Announcing the opening of the new delivery centre, HCL Tech said the nearly 9,000 square foot facility would enable faster and streamlined delivery of innovative technology services. HCL Tech employs more than 2,000 people in Canada and is growing at a rapid pace.

The new centre will also feature a Customer Experience Centre focused on the development of futuristic digital technologies and next-generation products and solutions for HCL Technologies' global customers. This includes full-stack engineering solutions, customer experience and R&D services across different industries.

"This announcement follows a broader wave of momentum in Canada for HCL Technologies as the company has opened new delivery centres in New Brunswick, Mississauga and Edmonton, and also welcomed its first cohort of the HCL Technologies Apprenticeship Program in Vancouver," the statement said.

The programme gives high school graduates, who do not have a formal college degree, the ability to pursue a career in a fast-growing industry, with focus areas in software development and testing, digital and cloud services, infrastructure delivery and engineering.