App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haier India aims to be a billion dollar company by 2020

Haier India, expects to continue its high growth momentum from all verticals and is also extending its product portfolio by expanding into segments such as smart homes solutions and smart laundry business.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chinese consumer electronics major Haier Group is looking at India as one of the most "strategic market" globally, and expects the local unit to become a billion dollar company by 2020 and be among top three players in home appliance segment in next two years, largely driven by higher sales, said a top company official.

Haier India, expects to continue its high growth momentum from all verticals and is also extending its product portfolio by expanding into segments such as smart homes solutions and smart laundry business.

Besides, the Qingdao headquartered company, which owns six other global brands besides Haier, is also mulling to introduce some of them in India after 2020, to tap the growing opportunities premium segment.

"Our target is to be one billion dollar company by 2020," Haier India President Eric Briganza told PTI.

related news

Haier India, which follows January-December fiscal calendar, had posted a net revenue of around Rs 3,500 crore in 2018, by registering a growth of around 50 per cent and is now among the top five durables brands in India in the categories which it operate, he added.

"Now we are targeting to be third largest brand in the home appliances by 2020," Briganza said adding "we are aiming to close 2019, with a year-on-year growth of 35 per cent."

Haier is presently investing around Rs 3,000 crore to set up its second manufacturing unit at Greater Noida, UP, where it expects to start production by the end of 2020, to meet its growing sales demand.

Two years, back Haier has already invested around Rs 600 crore to expand the manufacturing capacity of its Pune-based unit.

"India is the most strategic market for us. We are confident about about it and are investing," said Song Yujun, VP, Global Appliances Haier Group and Managing Director, Haier South and South East Asia.

Presently, India is the highest contributing foreign market for the brand Haier products, he said adding that it may introduce some more brands from its portfolio in coming years to cater the premium segment.

"We have plans to introduce some of the brands in India to cater the segmented markets," said Yunjun, without suggesting the name of probable brands.

Besides Haier, the group has six other brands - Casarte, Leader, US-based GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel from New Zealand, AQUA from Japan and Italy-based Candy.

Haier India, besides appliances, is also expanding its IoT enabled public laundry services here, which would be a part of its service revenue.

"By 2019 end, we will expand to 100 campuses in India which will have IoT enabled public laundries," said Yujun.

Last year, Haier India had introduced first IoT enabled public laundry service at Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University.

Controlled completely through an app, users can reserve, schedule, monitor and pay for the services from their phones. Each washing machine is connected to the cloud and can be individually managed from the app.

Haier India also plans to to open Smart Homes solution in all leading metros. It had opened first smart home solutions store in New Delhi in November 2018.

"With this step, we took a step closer in making our consumers' lifestyle future ready," Briganza added.

In 2018, Haier Group's global turnover was 266.1 billion yuan. In overseas markets, Haier has 12 industrial parks and 54 factories

Haier India's Pune plant has capacity to roll out 1.8 million refrigerators, 0.5 million units each of - washing machines, ACs, TVs and water heaters annually.

The company has a network of 17,000 dealers across India, in which around 2,000 are direct dealers.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Haier #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Epitome of Integrity': Nation Mourns Loss of Manohar Parrikar on Soci ...

No Compromise on NC Contesting 3 Seats in Kashmir Valley: Omar on Pre- ...

Manohar Parrikar: The IITian Who Engineered BJP's Rise in Goa

Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat

Navy Deployed Strategic Assets on Operational Deployment after Pulwama ...

India Deploys CRPF Commando Squad to Guard Embassy in Baghdad

IPL 2019 | Smith, Warner Return to IPL After Ball-tampering Row

Omar Will be Chief Ministerial Candidate in J-K, Says Farooq Abdullah

Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comra ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: No ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation proc ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.