Greenply Industries Q4 PAT to Rs 32.3 cr: YES Securities

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Cement and Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Greenply Industries to report net profit at Rs 32.3 crore (up 29.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 382.3 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 477.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 119.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 51.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

