Greenlam Industries Q4 PAT seen up 20% YoY to Rs 26 cr: Sharekhan

Greenlam Industries | Company reported lower profit at Rs 18.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 27.5 crore, revenue fell to Rs 289.3 crore from Rs 349 crore YoY. (Image: greenlamindustries.com)

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Greenlam Industries to report net profit at Rs 26 crore up 20% year-on-year (down 18.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 344 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

