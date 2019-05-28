App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Greaves Cotton rolls out electric scooter, priced at Rs 66,950

Launched by Ampere Vehicles under FAME-II scheme, the e-scooter will get a subsidy of Rs 18,000. It has a top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 75 km with charge time of 5.5 hours, the company said in a release.

Engineering firm Greaves Cotton May 28 rolled out its high-speed electric scooter Zeal, priced at Rs 66,950 (ex-showroom Bengaluru with subsidy).

Ampere Vehicles is the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton and has a significant presence in the domestic electric two wheeler segment.

The launch is part of the company's strategic initiative to strengthen and expand presence in last-mile e-mobility space, the release said.

"Ampere Vehicles is a complete EV ecosystem player with comprehensive offering of products, services and aftermarket support. We remain committed in bringing about transformation in next generation mobility solutions," Greaves Cotton Managing Director and Chief Executive Nagesh Basavanhalli said.

FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) which was introduced on April 1, 2015, entered its second phase (FAME-II) from April this year.

The scheme is aimed at encouraging faster adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles with upfront incentive on purchase of e-vehicles and setting up of necessary charging infrastructure for EVs.

Zeal will initially be available at Greaves Cotton's retail outlets in Bengaluru, a spokesperson said, adding that the supply will be expanded to all 300 plus retail outlets of the company in a phased manner.

Amperes' electric vehicles come with a warranty of one to three year and after-sales service across a network of Greaves Cotton retail stores and in over 5,000 aftermarket outlets across the country.

Greaves Cotton's e-vehicle range includes Reo, V48, Magnus and Angel in the personal segment and Trishul and Mitra in the commercial space.
First Published on May 28, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Greaves Cotton #Technology #Zeal

