    GQG picks up 8.1% in Adani Power for $1.1 billion

    GQG Partners bought 31 crore shares of Adani Power in the largest ever secondary market equity deal, sources said.

    PTI
    August 16, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
    Adani Power's scrip slipped 2% earlier today after report of 8.1% stake changing hands

    US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners has invested USD 1.1 billion in Adani Power for an 8.1 per cent stake, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

    GQG Partners bought 31 crore shares of Adani Power in the largest ever secondary market equity deal, they said, adding that promoter Adani family sold the stake for over Rs 9,000 crore (USD 1.1 billion).

    PTI
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 08:08 pm

