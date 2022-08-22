English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Govt updates ALMM for solar modules, adds new players to list

    A total of 66 Indian manufacturers have been enlisted, making their products eligible to be sourced for government-supported solar projects.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) for solar modules has been updated, with new Indian players being added to the list, as per a recent notification issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

    A total of 66 Indian manufacturers have been named in the list, which was attached with the government's notification issued on August 18.

    The new entrees include Mundra Solar Energy Ltd, Renewsys India Pvt Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL), Sahaj Solar Pvt Ltd, Raajratna Ventures Ltd, Neety Euro Asia Solar Energy and Shivam Photovoltaics Pvt Ltd.

    MNRE had issued the ALMM order in 2019, which states that only listed module manufacturers can be sourced for government-supported solar projects.

    Also Read | Strong demand outlook for domestic solar OEMs aided by policy measures: ICRA

    Close

    Related stories

    The new additions to the list comes amidst an increase in the cost of solar modules in India. The rates have climbed over the past 18-20 months due to supply chain constraints and increasing raw material prices, as per a recent report released by Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research & Analytics.

    The ALMM, notably, lists only domestic solar photovoltaic module manufacturers so far. To be included in the list, manufactures are required to obtain a product and performance certificate from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

    The enlistment in ALMM remains valid for a period of two years. While the manufacturers need BIS nod for quality verification, the ALMM listing acts as a certificate approving their process of production and manufacturing facility.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) #Ministry of New and Renewable Energy #renewable energy #solar energy #solar modules #solar projects
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 04:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.