App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to raise amount subsidised loans to sugar mills: Report

The government can now expect the interest subsidy to be around Rs 1,850 crore, which was earlier estimated to be Rs 1,332 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In a bid to boost ethanol production, the Centre may raise the amount of subsidised loans to sugar mills by 38 percent, from the Rs 4,440 crore announced earlier to Rs 6,139 crore, Financial Express reported.

The mills will get an interest of up to 6 percent or half of the interest they pay for loans offered to expand their capacity, whichever is lower. The government will offer this interest for five years, and the mills have to repay the loans within this time, officials told FE.

The government can now expect the interest subsidy to be around Rs 1,850 crore, which was earlier estimated to be Rs 1,332 crore.

This has prompted sugar companies to plan capacity expansion. The food ministry has selected 114 sugar units belonging to various companies that can avail this loan.

related news

Under this scheme, Triveni Sugar Mill will bag the maximum subsidised loan of Rs 696.9 crore, tailed by Shree Renuka Sugars at Rs 382.7 crore, Dalmia Bharat Sugar at Rs 198 crore and EID-Parry at Rs 194.6 crore.

Biscuit company Parle will be granted a maximum loan of Rs 68.12 crore under this scheme to set up a new distillery in Uttar Pradesh to produce ethanol.

This decision comes when the sugar mills are expecting another year of record production, amid struggles to cut surplus.

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) hiked the rate of ethanol produced directly from sugarcane juice by 25 percent, for blending with petrol, to provide relief to the sugar industry.

The government sought to incentivise sugar mills through this move to cut surplus production of sugar.

As an encouragement to ethanol production, the CCEA also raised the price of ethanol made from B-heavy molasses by over 11 percent from the level declared in June. The revised prices will be effective from 2018-19 ethanol year, which starts this December.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:55 pm

tags #Business #ethanol #India #sugar

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.