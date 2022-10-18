Govt gets Rs 255 crore as dividend from 3 CPSEs, total FY proceeds at over Rs 15,000 crore

Representative Image

The Union government said on October 18 that it has received about Rs 255 crore as dividend tranches from three Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) - Uranium Corporation of India Ltd, KIOCL, and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).



"Government has respectively received about Rs 197 crore, Rs 48 crore and Rs 10 crore from Uranium Corporation of India Ltd, KIOCL, and SCI as dividend tranches," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary said in a tweet.

With this, total proceeds from dividend from public sector enterprises reached Rs 15,766.27 crore During the current FY22-23 so far, according to the DIPAM. So far, Rs 24,543.67 crore has been obtained through OFS, Employee OFS, IPO and BB, it also added.

In 2022-23, the Union Budget has pegged the receipts from dividends from central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) at Rs 40,000 crore.

The government had in 2016 tweaked the dividend distribution policy of PSU entities by asking them to pay 30 percent of post-tax profit or 5 percent of net worth, whichever is higher, as dividend every year.