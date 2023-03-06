Govt asks airlines to increase flights to Leh to combat rising ticket prices

A group of stranded tourists wait outside Leh airport for a flight after flash floods in Leh, east of Srinagar August 10, 2010. Indian military helicopters on Monday plucked about 150 foreign tourists to safety in the Himalayan region of Ladakh where flash floods have killed 156 people. At least 300 people remained missing from last week's floods triggered by heavy rains that destroyed homes, uprooted telephone towers and deposited boulders and mud up to 15 feet high (4 metres) on highways, cutting road links with the rest of India. REUTERS/Yawar Nazir (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT) - GM1E68A1AH601

As locals in Ladakh struggle with high airfares, the government is turning to domestic airlines to increase direct flights to Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh. The higher frequency of flights, goes the thinking, will reduce ticket prices given the additional passenger capacity.

The price of a Delhi-Leh flight ticket, which usually costs Rs 3,000, was going for around Rs 30,000 in February and is still going for around Rs 13,000-15,000 in March. A ticket from Delhi to Leh on February 18 was quoted at Rs 33,000.

According to officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), three new direct flights will be launched between Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Leh by the end of the month.

"By the end of the month the likes of IndiGo, Vistara and SpiceJet will all launch new flights to Leh," a senior AAI official said.

He added that the total number of flights to Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport will increase from the current 9–12 flights to 12–15 flights by the end of March.

IndiGo is expected to start a bi-weekly flight between Leh and Jammu and convert its Delhi-Leh flights to tri-weekly by the end of March, while Vistara will launch a new flight between Chandigarh and Leh in the next few weeks. SpiceJet will also launch a new flight between Delhi and Leh by the end of March.

Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport currently handles 57 weekly flights and will handle around 65 weekly flights by the end of March.

Furthermore, another AAI said that the second terminal of the Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport will be operational by the end of April, which will help increase the passenger capacity.

The current terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport has an area of 4,500 square metres which will be expanded to 19,000 square metres once the second terminal is operational. It will also have three aero bridges.

With the new terminal, the airport will be able to handle 25 lakh passengers annually against the current capacity of 8 lakh passengers

The government is also working to increase helicopter connectivity to Leh in March and is looking to start a helicopter service between Rishikesh and Leh.

"AIIMS-Rishikesh will soon start a 24x7 heli-ambulance service which will also fly to Leh in cases of emergency," the second AAI official said.

Since the turn of 2023, airfares to Leh have skyrocketed on account of the closure of the Srinagar-Leh road, along with a massive influx of travellers on the Delhi-Leh sector.

Due to significant snowfall and the subsequent closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway since January, Ladakh has been cut off from the rest of the nation. So the only way to reach Ladakh in December, January, and February was via flight.

Last month, a total of 275 people who were stranded due to the closure of the Srinagar-Kargil road were airlifted in IL-76 and AN-32 air force planes as well as B-3 helicopter between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. This was necessitated as bad weather ruled the AN-32 Kargil Courier service, which the Indian Air Force operates when NH1 that connects Kargil to Kashmir is closed.

On the recommendation of the Civil Aviation Department Ladakh, the Indian Air Force provided the facility of IL-76 aircraft which airlifted 193 passengers from Jammu to Leh, while 57 passengers were airlifted in two sorties of AN-32 planes between Srinagar and Kargil, and 10 passengers from Kargil to Jammu in one sortie. Besides, 15 passengers were flown between Kargil and Srinagar in B-3 helicopters.