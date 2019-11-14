App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government may pare stake in Indian Oil to below 51%: Report

The government's disinvestment target for the current financial year is Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Centre may bring its stake in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to below 51 percent, according to a report in Bloomberg. The Cabinet is expected to discuss the matter next week.

Currently, the government owns a 51.5 percent stake in the country's largest oil refiner, with another 25.9 percent ownership via Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited, the report said.

However, the government can continue to have indirect control even after selling as much as a 26.4 percent stake in the entity.

In her Budget speech earlier this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government's plan to lower its stake in some state-run entities. Soon after, it announced some probable candidates where the government holding may be brought down- IOC, ONGC, NTPC Limited and GAIL India Limited.

The government's disinvestment target for the current financial year is Rs 1.05 lakh crore. Earlier in October, reports also suggested that the Centre may consider cutting its stake in the state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 08:43 pm

tags #Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited #Business #GAIL India #India #Indian Oil Corporation

