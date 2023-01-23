GoFirst launches Republic Day sale for domestic, international travel. Details here

Representative image.

GoFirst, formerly known as GoAir, on January 23 announced a sale to celebrate the 74th Republic Day, with fares starting from Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 6,599 for international travel.

This offer is applicable to passengers who book their travel between January 23 and 26 for the travel dates between February 12 and September 20.

Bookings can be made through the airline's website or the mobile app. "This sale helps travellers to well-plan a leisure or business travel at budget-friendly rates. In addition to this, GoFirst always aims to provide a comfortable and convenient flying experience to all its passengers." the airline said.

The budget airline had also announced an opening sale for the new year.