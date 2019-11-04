App
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GoAir sale: Airline offers fares starting Rs 1,214 on 14th anniversary

GoAir flights currently operate to 25 domestic and 8 international destinations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Low-cost carrier GoAir is offering tickets priced as low as Rs 1,214 for domestic flights. The offer is part of GoAir 14th Anniversary Sale.

Customers can book their tickets between November 4 and November 6 for travel anytime between November 13 and December 31, as per the announcement on the company's website.

For international travel, ticket fares under the offer begin at Rs 6,714.

GoAir flights currently operate to 25 domestic and 8 international destinations. Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Leh,Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Nagpur, Chennai, Patna, Delhi, Goa, Port Blair, Guwahati, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ranchi, Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Kannur and Aizawl are the domestic destinations to which GoAir operates its flights.

The eight international destinations include Singapore, Phuket, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Male and Abu Dhabi.

First Published on Nov 4, 2019 05:29 pm

tags #airlines #Business #GoAir

