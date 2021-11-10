GoAir files addendum to DRHP for Rs 3,600-cr public issue

Go First was formerly known as GoAir (Representative image)

Low-cost airline GoAir, now rebranded as Go First, filed an addendum to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) linked to its Rs 3,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) on November 10.

The addendum lists two new objects of issue, apart from making an addition to the risk factors laid down in the DRHP.

“Part payment of outstanding lease rental of the company’s aircraft leased from certain aircraft lessors,” said one of the two objects. “Part payment of outstanding amount towards maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft,” said the other.

Regarding outstanding lease rental of GoAir aircraft, the addendum said that an amount of Rs 443.97 crore will be used from the net proceeds of the IPO to pay the outstanding amount to aircraft lessors CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC, Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Limited and ACG Acquisition Ireland III Ltd.

“The company intends to utilise an amount of up to Rs 4,439.7 million from the net proceeds towards payment of outstanding lease rental of the company’s aircraft leased,” the addendum noted.

On payment of outstanding maintenance amount, the addendum said that the company intends to pay Rs 96.3 crore to MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Co Ltd from the IPO’s net proceeds.

“The company has entered into an agreement with MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Co Ltd (Vendor) for maintenance, repair and overhaul of the engines, modules and parts of the aircraft owned or operated by the company, which is valid until November 30, 2022,” it said.

“As on November 2, 2021, an aggregate of Rs 1,346.7 million is outstanding and payable to the vendor, as communicated by the vendor to the company. The company intends to utilise an amount of up to Rs 960.3 million from the net proceeds towards payment of the outstanding dues to the vendor,” the addendum said. The leftover outstanding payable to MTU Maintenance Zhuhai shall be met with by the company from its internal accruals, debt or otherwise, it added.

GoAir has made an addition to the risk related to outstanding payment under aircraft lease agreements.

“Our objects of the issue include, among other things, (a) replacement of letter of credits, which are issued to certain aircraft lessors towards securing lease rental payments and future maintenance of aircrafts, with cash deposit to the extent of Rs 2,792.6 million to two aircraft lessors; and (b) part payment of outstanding lease rental of our company’s aircraft leased from certain aircraft lessors aggregating to Rs 4,439.7 million,” it said.