MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

GoAir files addendum to DRHP for Rs 3,600-cr public issue

Airline lists two new objects of issue and adds one risk factor to the draft red herring prospectus for the public issue.

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
Go First was formerly known as GoAir (Representative image)

Go First was formerly known as GoAir (Representative image)


Low-cost airline GoAir, now rebranded as Go First, filed an addendum to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) linked to its Rs 3,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) on November 10.


The addendum lists two new objects of issue, apart from making an addition to the risk factors laid down in the DRHP.


“Part payment of outstanding lease rental of the company’s aircraft leased from certain aircraft lessors,” said one of the two objects. “Part payment of outstanding amount towards maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft,” said the other.


Regarding outstanding lease rental of GoAir aircraft, the addendum said that an amount of Rs 443.97 crore will be used from the net proceeds of the IPO to pay the outstanding amount to aircraft lessors CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC, Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Limited and ACG Acquisition Ireland III Ltd.


“The company intends to utilise an amount of up to Rs 4,439.7 million from the net proceeds towards payment of outstanding lease rental of the company’s aircraft leased,” the addendum noted.


On payment of outstanding maintenance amount, the addendum said that the company intends to pay Rs 96.3 crore to MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Co Ltd from the IPO’s net proceeds.


“The company has entered into an agreement with MTU Maintenance Zhuhai Co Ltd (Vendor) for maintenance, repair and overhaul of the engines, modules and parts of the aircraft owned or operated by the company, which is valid until November 30, 2022,” it said.


“As on November 2, 2021, an aggregate of Rs 1,346.7 million is outstanding and payable to the vendor, as communicated by the vendor to the company. The company intends to utilise an amount of up to Rs 960.3 million from the net proceeds towards payment of the outstanding dues to the vendor,” the addendum said. The leftover outstanding payable to MTU Maintenance Zhuhai shall be met with by the company from its internal accruals, debt or otherwise, it added.


GoAir has made an addition to the risk related to outstanding payment under aircraft lease agreements.

“Our objects of the issue include, among other things, (a) replacement of letter of credits, which are issued to certain aircraft lessors towards securing lease rental payments and future maintenance of aircrafts, with cash deposit to the extent of Rs 2,792.6 million to two aircraft lessors; and (b) part payment of outstanding lease rental of our company’s aircraft leased from certain aircraft lessors aggregating to Rs 4,439.7 million,” it said.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Go Airlines #Go First #GoAir #GoAir IPO #IPO - News
first published: Nov 10, 2021 03:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.