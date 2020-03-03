App
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

GoAir announces new direct flights from Bengaluru to Colombo

Introductory return fares for Bengaluru - Colombo - Bengaluru flight start from Rs 9,934.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

GoAir on March 3 announced its new direct flights from Bengaluru to Colombo. The airline's maiden flights to the capital city of Sri Lanka would commence from March 20.

Colombo is GoAir's first international destination launch in 2020, the airline said in a statement.

Introductory return fares for Bengaluru - Colombo - Bengaluru flight start from Rs 9,934. The flight would depart from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 8.05 pm (local time) on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday and at 8.20 pm (local time) on Saturday and would reach Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, at 9.55 pm (local time).

The return flight would depart from Colombo at 11.00 pm (local time) on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and arrive in Bengaluru at 12.30 am (local time), the statement said.

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Business #GoAir

