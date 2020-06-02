App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMR Group cuts employees' salary by up to 50% due to COVID impact

The Bengaluru-based infrastructure major has presence in roads and highways, energy and airport sectors.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Battling against challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, diversified conglomerate GMR Group has revised downwards employees' salary by up to 50 percent with effect from May, a source said. The reduction in compensation is maximum at the highest level, the source added.

The Bengaluru-based infrastructure major has presence in roads and highways, energy and airport sectors.

"As part of the revised structure, the group has done away with the variable component in employees' CTC (cost to company) and replaced it with special performance allowance, which will be treated as a special variable component," the source told PTI here.

Close

This would result in a salary reduction of up to 50 percent for various categories of employees, including senior and top management, effective May 2020, the source said.

related news

Responding to an e-mail query, a GMR group spokesperson confirmed the development saying the employees' compensation has been restructured.

"In view of the challenges faced by the infrastructure sector/industry due to COVID-19, GMR has taken steps to restructure the compensation of employees. A special variable component linked to business performance has been introduced to align with current market conditions," the spokesperson said.

A recent industry report has forecast that airports worldwide are expected to see a decline of more than 4.6 billion passengers and revenue totalling $97 billion (around Rs 7.3 lakh crore) in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Airports Council International (ACI), which is the apex body of the global airports, also estimates a reduction of over two billion passengers at the global level in the second quarter of 2020 and more than 4.6 billion passengers for all of 2020.

The decline in total airport revenues on a global scale is estimated to be $39.2 billion in the second quarter and more than $97 billion for this year, according to the ACI.

Besides operating Delhi and Hyderabad airports, the GMR group also runs Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide.

 Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 10:19 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #GMR Group #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on firm's business may not be material on yearly basis: Colgate-Palmolive

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on firm's business may not be material on yearly basis: Colgate-Palmolive

Coronavirus outbreak: Nearly half of India’s total COVID-19 cases have recovered: Health Ministry

Coronavirus outbreak: Nearly half of India’s total COVID-19 cases have recovered: Health Ministry

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 72,300 with 2,287 new cases; 103 die

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra COVID-19 tally rises to 72,300 with 2,287 new cases; 103 die

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.